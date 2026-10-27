The country's nuclear watchdog decided Tuesday to extend the operational life of two nuclear reactors located on the country's southeastern coast by an additional 10 years.

The approval by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) came four years after the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the state-run power operator, requested the agency review the restart of Kori units 3 and 4.

The two pressurized water reactors of 1,025 megawatts gross capacity had stopped power generation after 40 years of commercial use that began in 1985 and 1986, respectively. The country's nuclear watchdog had approved last year a 10-year extension for the Kori-2 light-water reactor.

The decision also came after the commission approved early this month the accident management program for the two nuclear reactors — a document that outlines preparations, including strategies to maintain safe conditions, to prevent accidents and mitigate any fallout if a nuclear accident occurs.

Accordingly, Kori-3 will be able to operate till September 2034 and Kori-4 will run until August 2035.