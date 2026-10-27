Marine Corps commander to visit Thailand for talks on defense cooperation

The commander of Korea's Marine Corps will visit Thailand this week to discuss expanding military and defense industry ties between the two countries, Korea's armed force said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk will make a four-day trip to Bangkok and Sattahip, an eastern coastal district home to Thailand's Marine Corps base, from Tuesday through Friday, the Marine Corps said in a media note.

During the visit, Ju plans to hold bilateral talks with Rear Adm. Weerachai Leeka, commander of the Royal Thai Marine Corps, and other senior military officials to discuss efforts to strengthen military cooperation and expand defense industry partnership between the two armed forces.

Ju will also pay tribute at a Korean War memorial in Chonburi, honoring Thai soldiers who fell while fighting alongside Korean forces during the 1950-53 conflict.

The monument is located inside the headquarters of Thailand's 21st Infantry Regiment, a core unit deployed during the war and which now symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations, the Marine Corps said.