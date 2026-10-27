Main blaze of Seoul shantytown fire contained; no casualties reported

Firefighters on Tuesday put out the main blaze after a fire broke out at a shantytown in Seoul's posh southern district of Gangnam, officials said, and no casualties were reported.

The fire broke out at about 3:50 p.m. at a makeshift building in Guryong Village, prompting 39 residents to flee to safety, according to fire authorities.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response at 3:59 p.m. and later raised the response level by one notch as the fire spread. But later it again lowered the response to Level 1.

The main blaze of the fire was contained over seven hours after the fire broke out, with authorities deploying 232 personnel and 110 pieces of equipment to battle the blaze.

No injuries or missing persons have been reported so far, officials said.

Authorities have guided the locals to a safe area and deployed six firefighting helicopters to prevent the blaze from spreading into a wildfire.

However, firefighters are facing challenges in putting out the blaze as the fire spreads southward, carried by strong winds, according to officials.

Authorities said the fire, which initially began in the second district of the village, was spreading wider to the south, with the first, second and third districts suffering the most damage.

The Gangnam Ward office said 107 people from 77 households were affected by the fire, noting they have arranged a shelter for the residents at a nearby school and gymnasium.

Guryong Village, the last standing shantytown in Seoul's posh southern district of Gangnam, is currently home to some 54 households across eight districts.

The village is made up of densely packed homes built with combustible materials, such as insulation wadding and plywood, making it vulnerable to the rapid spread of fires.

The previous fire at the village occurred in January, when 258 residents evacuated as a blaze broke out in the fourth district and spread to nearby areas.

President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to deploy all available resources for the firefighting operation and make every effort to ensure the safety of residents.

Lee also ordered authorities to take measures to secure the safety of firefighters deployed to the scene, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.