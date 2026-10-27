Science fiction is quietly becoming an engineering reality in Korea.

Long a staple of science fiction and brought to life in the 2021 Korean blockbuster film "Space Sweepers," the concept of orbital sanitation vessels is becoming a reality as Korea’s space agency prepares a mission to clean up the increasingly crowded skies.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) announced a milestone step, Tuesday, in its effort to tackle orbital debris. Meeting at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's (KAIST) Satellite Technology Research Center in Daejeon, officials completed the System Integration Readiness Review for the Active Debris Removal Satellite (ADR-SAT). Having cleared technical evaluations from an independent panel of experts, engineers will begin final assembly of the flight model next month, setting the stage for a launch aboard Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket in 2027.

The initiative comes at a critical juncture for low Earth orbit.

As commercial megaconstellations and national satellite programs proliferate, space junk — defunct satellites, spent rocket boosters and shattered shrapnel — has turned the void above Earth into a high-speed obstacle course. A single piece of debris traveling at several miles per second can destroy multimillion-dollar assets or imperil human spaceflight.

"This active control technology involves approaching debris moving at extreme speeds in orbit, capturing it, and forcing it into atmospheric re-entry where it burns up," KASA Administrator Oh Tae-seog said. "It represents a world-first attempt at orbital validation for this specific high-difficulty technique."

The five-year project, which runs through 2028 under the leadership of KAIST, will test a sophisticated rendezvous procedure. Once deployed into orbit in 2027 during the sixth launch of the Nuri rocket, ADR-SAT will undergo initial systems checks before extending robotic arms and gripping mechanisms.

The spacecraft will then execute precision maneuvers to track and approach its target — a decommissioned legacy national satellite, such as KITSAT-3. Upon closing the distance, the satellite's robotic arm will lock onto the target, drag it into a lower altitude, and release it into Earth's atmosphere, ensuring both objects burn up safely from friction heat during re-entry.

By developing autonomous capture and de-orbiting capabilities in-house, KASA said it aims to safeguard its expanding portfolio of orbital assets while positioning itself as a key player in sustainable space operations.

Assembly of the flight unit will commence next month at the KAIST facilities, marking Korea's formal entry into the global race to clean up Earth's final frontier.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.