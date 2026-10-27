Korea's finance ministry on Tuesday hosted a global conference bringing together experts to discuss financial stability and supply chains in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Ministry of Finance and Economy and the state-run Korea Development Institute co-hosted the G20 Global Financial Stability Conference 2026 in Seoul, an annual event first held in 2013 to discuss ways to address global financial challenges.

Around 300 financial experts from across the globe participated in this year's event, discussing ways to enhance the stability and resilience of the global economy and address risks and challenges arising from AI-driven innovation, according to the ministry.

In his opening remarks, Second Vice Finance Minister Huh Chang stressed the spread of AI and the restructuring of supply chains could pose new threats to financial market stability.

Huh called for preemptive measures to address AI-related risks and sufficient financial capacity to cope with future turbulence, alongside efforts to link financial safety nets with supply chain resilience.

Laura Alfaro, chief economist at the Inter-American Development Bank, said during a presentation that global imbalances could increase financial market volatility, noting the need to consider both corporate ownership structures and global production systems.

The finance ministry said Korea will build on the discussions at the forum to strengthen global cooperation within the Group of 20 (G20) framework and enhance the resilience of the international financial system.