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Instant photo kiosk featuring President Lee set to open at presidential house annex

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
Senior presidential secretary for public relations Sung Ki-hong holds a mobile phone showing the example shots of instant four-cut photo with President Lee Jae Myung at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Tuesday. Courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae

Senior presidential secretary for public relations Sung Ki-hong holds a mobile phone showing the example shots of instant four-cut photo with President Lee Jae Myung at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Tuesday. Courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae

An instant four-cut photo kiosk will open at an annex of the presidential house in Seoul, allowing visitors to take photos with images of President Lee Jae Myung, his office said Tuesday.

The photo booth will go into service at Sarangchae, a public pavilion annexed to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of Lee's presidency, the presidential office said.

Visitors can choose from 32 photo frames featuring Lee; his wife, first lady Kim Hea Kyung; or images of Korean cultural heritage assets before taking photos with them and downloading the photos on their smartphones, according to the office.