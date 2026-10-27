Instant photo kiosk featuring President Lee set to open at presidential house annex

An instant four-cut photo kiosk will open at an annex of the presidential house in Seoul, allowing visitors to take photos with images of President Lee Jae Myung, his office said Tuesday.

The photo booth will go into service at Sarangchae, a public pavilion annexed to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of Lee's presidency, the presidential office said.

Visitors can choose from 32 photo frames featuring Lee; his wife, first lady Kim Hea Kyung; or images of Korean cultural heritage assets before taking photos with them and downloading the photos on their smartphones, according to the office.