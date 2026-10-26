A special counsel team said Monday it plans to examine about 2.5 million ballots at a vote counting center this week as part of its probe into ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.

Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team will carry out the examination Wednesday at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, which served as a vote counting center during the local elections marred by the shortages.

The team plans to verify the 2.47 million ballots and other equipment at the site to check for irregularities, such as possible forgery, in the presence of observers chosen by the National Assembly, lawmakers and journalists.

The team said the examination will not serve as a recount of the votes, which takes place when there is an objection to election results.

"By thoroughly investigating various suspicions in this examination, we will do our best to resolve the public's skepticism on the fairness and management of public elections," the team said.

Lee's team was launched last month to investigate the shortages that sparked a major public outcry after some voters were forced to turn back without casting their votes.

Under a 150-day investigation mandate, his team is also tasked with investigating other allegations faced by the National Election Commission, such as manipulation of voter turnout data.