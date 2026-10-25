The fiscal balance of Korea's national health insurance for foreigners posted a surplus exceeding 1 trillion won ($753 million) for the first time last year, but the account for Chinese nationals swung to a deficit, data showed Sunday.

The fiscal balance for foreign nationals came to 1,012.8 trillion won in the black last year, up from 943.9 billion won the previous year, according to data submitted by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) to Rep. Jeon Jin-sook of the ruling party.

Insurance premium paid by foreign nationals totaled 2.54 trillion won, while medical expenses covered by the NHIS stood at 1.52 trillion won.

It marked the first time that the health insurance fiscal balance for foreigners posted a surplus topping 1 trillion won. It also represented the consecutive surplus streak since 2017.

But the fiscal balance for Chinese nationals logged a deficit of 40.9 billion won last year, turning from a surplus of 5.5 billion won in the previous year.

In 2025, insurance premiums collected from Chinese people totaled 956.4 billion won, while payouts shouldered by the NHIS for medical treatment reached 997.3 billion won, the data showed.

The health insurance account for Chinese posted a deficit for the seventh straight year in 2017 before swinging to a surplus in 2024.

By country, the fiscal balance for Vietnam logged the largest surplus of 160.1 billion won last year, followed by Nepal with 126.2 billion won and Indonesia with 91.8 billion won.

The Korean government has been strengthening measures to plug financial leaks in the foreign health insurance system.

In July 2019, Seoul required foreigners staying in Korea for six months or longer to subscribe to the national health insurance system.

Since April 2024, foreign nationals and overseas Koreans have been required to reside in Korea for at least six months if they were to be registered as dependents of employee-based policyholders.

The deficit in the Chinese account could prompt opposition lawmakers to renew their call to introduce "reciprocity" in the foreign national health insurance.

They argue Korea should restrict foreign nationals' insurance eligibility and coverage benefits commensurate with health insurance benefits provided to Korean nationals by their home countries.



