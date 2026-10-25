Korea will increase international passenger flights for the winter season, with more services to Japan and China amid strong travel demand, the transport ministry said Sunday.

A total of 5,353 weekly international flights are scheduled on 264 routes connecting 44 countries during the winter season from Oct. 25 to March 27 of 2027, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The flights will be operated by 84 airlines, including 11 Korean carriers and 73 foreign airlines.

The weekly total marks a 7.6 percent increase from 4,973 flights during last year's winter season, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 4,980 in the winter of 2019.

The expansion will be driven mainly by additional services to Japan and China, with weekly flights increasing by 314 and 232, respectively, amid robust inbound and outbound travel demand.