Footage released of huge Korean national flag on Dokdo Island

Promotional footage of a huge national flag of Korea on its easternmost island of Dokdo was unveiled Sunday to mark Dokdo Day, a social media post showed.

A 30-by-20-meter Taegeukgi, unfurled by 70 Koreans at a pier on Dokdo Island, was captured in 60-second footage taken by drone, according to Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University in Seoul, on social media.

The video also contained various images of Dokdo Island in the East Sea and a message recommending foreigners visit as part of a global promotional campaign for Dokdo.

Korea has said Dokdo is historically, geographically and under international law its territory, categorically rejecting Japan's claim to the territory.

Korea keeps a small police detachment on the islets, to showcase its effective control of Dokdo.