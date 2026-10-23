Science minister vows to come up with pan-ministerial measures to regulate smart glasses
Summary
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said Friday at the National Assembly in Seoul that the government will speed up work on measures addressing problems caused by smart glasses. He said the response would be coordinated across ministries and that guidelines were already being prepared. Concerns include covert filming, privacy violations and cheating in exams. Authorities had recorded three cases of illegal filming using smart glasses as of this year.
Key Facts
- President Lee Jae Myung had raised the issue during a recent Cabinet meeting, Bae said.
- Smart glasses can use cameras to film objects or display visual information on their lenses.
- Ray-Ban, from Meta Platforms Inc., helped bring the technology into the mainstream.
- Some people in Korea have been caught using smart glasses to cheat in academic and technical exams or to film others illegally.
- Norway, Australia and the European Union are among those weighing possible restrictions on the devices.
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said Friday his ministry will make efforts to devise measures to address problems caused by smart glasses, vowing to speed up related guidelines already under preparation.
Bae made the remarks during a parliamentary audit held at the National Assembly when a lawmaker asked whether the ministry is planning to deal with concerns over covert filming and privacy violations caused by such devices.
"We will swiftly come up with response measures from a pan-ministerial level," Bae said, noting that President Lee Jae Myung pointed out the issue during a recent Cabinet meeting. "We are preparing a guideline but will speed up its progress."
Smart glasses are wearable computer frames that integrate digital technology into eyewear, allowing people to film objects with a camera installed on the glasses, or show visual information on the lenses. The technology was brought to the mainstream mostly by Ray-Ban from Meta Platforms Inc.
The device has recently face scrutiny in Korea, as a few people have been caught using them to cheat in academic and technical exams or illegally film others. Several countries, including Norway, Australia and the European Union, are already weighing possible restrictions on such devices.
Authorities found a total of three cases of illegal filming utilizing smart glasses as of this year, according to data from Rep. Lee Jeong-heon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
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