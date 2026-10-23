Lee appoints special inspector to probe corruption involving first family, aides
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung appointed former senior prosecutor Choi Kil-su as special inspector on Friday. Choi will investigate corruption allegations involving Lee’s spouse and close relatives, as well as senior presidential officials. The appointment followed bipartisan support for his confirmation report in a parliamentary committee the previous day. Choi is the first presidential watchdog appointed since 2016.
Key Facts
- The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee adopted Choi’s confirmation hearing report with support from both parties.
- Lee selected Choi from three candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties and the bar association.
- The special inspector post was established in 2014.
- The post had remained vacant since its first inspector stepped down in September 2016.
President Lee Jae Myung on Friday appointed a former senior prosecutor as special inspector tasked with investigating irregularities involving the president's spouse, close relatives and senior presidential officials.
Lee approved the appointment of Choi Kil-su, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, a day after the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee adopted a confirmation hearing report on him with bipartisan support.
The appointment made Choi, a former senior prosecutor, the first presidential watchdog appointed since 2016.
Lee earlier nominated him for the post from among three candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties, and the bar association.
The special inspector is tasked with investigating corruption allegations involving the president's family and relatives, as well as senior presidential aides.
The special inspector post was established in 2014 but had remained vacant since its first inspector stepped down in September 2016.
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