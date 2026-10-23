Busan is emerging as a next-generation coastal destination in Asia as international interest in the Korean city grows, according to a recent foreign media report. The development of the Busan Lotte Tower and the Busan Opera House near the city's North Port is expected to further boost its appeal as a tourist destination.

CNN highlighted the city's transformation in a travel article published Thursday titled "How the world's largest port city is becoming Asia's next coastal destination."

"Busan, Korea's second-largest city, has been making big changes to establish itself as a destination in its own right, rather than simply a place to visit alongside other travel destinations," CNN said.

The report stressed that Busan is not simply a "miniature version" of Seoul.

"If Seoul is New York, Busan is Los Angeles," CNN said, describing the city as "younger, cooler and less stressful."

CNN also pointed to Busan's transformation from a "world's largest port city" into a "design-driven city."

A prime example is the Busan Lotte Tower, which is being built on the site of the former Busan City Hall, about 500 meters from Jagalchi Market. Once completed, the tower will house luxury retail outlets, offices and at least one luxury hotel, CNN said.

The Busan Opera House, set to open at the North Port waterfront park in late 2027, is also expected to draw attention. The project was designed by Snøhetta, the renowned Norwegian architecture firm.

Growing international demand for Busan is also reflected in travel industry data.

Expedia included Busan on its list of destinations to visit in 2027, citing a 50 percent year-on-year increase in searches for the city. Airbnb also named Busan one of its destinations to watch this year, CNN reported.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







