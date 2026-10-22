Seoul has secured third place overall — and claimed the top spot worldwide in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and implementation — in the newly released 2026 AI Cities Index compiled by Britain’s The Observer, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday.

The benchmark evaluation, built on Tortoise Media’s established Global AI Index, assessed 57 major metropolitan centers across 36 countries using 50 indicators split into three core pillars: investment, innovation and implementation. San Francisco and New York claimed the top two global spots, while Seoul finished third, outranking major international hubs including Beijing, Paris and London, which filled out the fourth through sixth positions.

The Observer, founded in 1791 as the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, introduced city-level rankings for the first time this year, capturing a fundamental shift as AI power increasingly concentrates in urban centers.

Seoul’s standout performance came in the implementation category, where it ranked first globally ahead of Tokyo (third) and Singapore (fifth). This metric measures the institutional frameworks, infrastructure and human capital required to deploy AI effectively across business, government, education and civil society.

The Observer noted that while public sector AI adoption in American tech hubs like San Francisco remains fragmented across isolated pilot projects, Asian powerhouses like Seoul have established systemic, top-down integration. The index specifically highlighted Seoul’s public-private ecosystem, including industry-academia partnerships that grant small and medium-sized enterprises access to advanced computational infrastructure and expert technical support.

In practice, Seoul has turned its urban landscape into a living laboratory for civic AI. Under a dedicated municipal AI committee overseeing 61 distinct administrative initiatives, the capital is actively embedding machine intelligence into daily urban operations. This includes deployable AI systems such as autonomous late-night and early-morning transit buses designed to support essential shift workers, predictive flood-forecasting algorithms monitoring 15 high-risk urban arterial roads during torrential downpours and AI-powered welfare check-in services for vulnerable or isolated households.

To sustain this momentum, Seoul aims to train 10,000 AI professionals annually and build a 500 billion won ($377 million) targeted AI investment fund. The city is also finalizing its Youth AI Ladder scheme to issue vouchers granting young residents access to generative AI tools, workspace, and training. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon confirmed that municipal funding for the initiative will be prioritized in the upcoming city budget.

“We will ensure Seoul’s structural AI competitiveness directly translates into sustained business growth and a higher quality of life for our citizens,” Oh said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.