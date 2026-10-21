President Lee Jae Myung was set to meet with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in healthcare.

The meeting at Cheong Wa Dae comes as Tedros is visiting Seoul to attend the World Bio Summit 2026, which the WHO is hosting in partnership with Korea from Wednesday to Thursday.

During the meeting, Lee plans to introduce his initiatives involving artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including those related to healthcare, to the WHO chief, his office said.

The president also plans to highlight the need for close cooperation with the WHO to help spread the benefits of healthcare innovations across the world, including through the establishment of global hubs for AI and the nurturing of global bio workforces, according to Cheong Wa Dae.