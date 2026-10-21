President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday urged the police to aggressively reform themselves to address wrongful practices and systems, also stressing the need for a special system to independently vet police investigations.

The president made the call in a speech marking the 81st Police Day, as the police have assumed greater investigative authority following the Lee administration's prosecution reform, which removed prosecutors' investigative powers, leaving them in charge only of indictments and their maintenance.

"By objectively looking back on what has been lacking, (police) should aggressive pursue reform to boldly address wrongful practices and systems," the president said.

Lee stressed that the investigative power, entrusted by the people, must be exercised fairly in accordance with laws and principles, and that investigations must be conducted with clear accountability.

The president said that investigative processes and results should be rigorously scrutinized while being shielded from external influence, especially calling for the establishment of a special system to independently vet police investigations.

"Wrongful practices and systems should be boldly rectified ... public trust in the police will become more solid only when they do not evade people's criticism and address their shortcomings immediately," the president noted.

The remarks came amid growing public safety concerns following a recent series of violent crimes, including a stabbing spree targeting random victims in Incheon last week and the fatal stabbing by a man of his mother-in-law.

"Police should seriously acknowledge the realty that public trust in the police is wavering ... and bear in mind that their responsibility has become greater than ever," Lee noted.

"Public trust cannot be restored through words alone. The police should demonstrate that they have changed and make painstaking efforts to ensure that people recognize the change," he said.

The president, in particular, called for stern police investigations into high-profile social crimes, such as home rental scams and illegal receipt of state subsidies, while safeguarding people's basic and human rights during investigative processes.

He also stressed the importance of leaving no loopholes in investigations, so as to make sure the recent reform of the criminal justice system would not lead to any disadvantages or inconveniences for the people as earlier claimed by some.

"I urge you to be reborn as a police force trusted by the people and one that meets their expectations through new determinations, prompt action and tangible results," Lee said.