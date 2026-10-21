Lee says AI should be used to bridge health care gaps worldwide

President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) technology should be used responsibly in the health care sector to bridge health care gaps worldwide.

The president delivered the message in a speech to the World Bio Summit 2026 in Seoul, which was read on his behalf by his senior secretary for social affairs, Kim Kyoung-ja.

The World Health Organization is hosting the event Wednesday and Thursday in collaboration with the Korean government.

"In the health care sector, which is directly connected to human lives, AI technology should be used safely and responsibly to bridge gaps in medical services worldwide," the president said.

The summit adopted the "AI Healthcare Seoul Declaration," calling for global solidarity to ensure that the benefits from AI innovations are shared by all and that AI technology is used in safe and responsible manners.

"Narrowing gaps between countries in the health care sector and ensuring that everyone has access to proper medical services is the task of our time, and everyone should work together to accomplish it," Lee noted.