Korea space agency joins int'l satellite alliance for global disaster relief

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Wednesday it has joined the board of the International Charter: Space and Major Disasters, a global partnership in which space agencies provide satellite images to countries hit by disasters.

KASA joined during the charter’s 56th regular board meeting at Ochanomizu Sola City in Tokyo, which opened Monday and continues through Friday. The space agency will take part in setting the charter’s policies as a board member starting in 2027.

The charter is a voluntary, nonbinding partnership set up by space agencies for humanitarian, nonprofit purposes. When a major disaster such as an earthquake, typhoon or heavy snowfall strikes, member agencies take images of the affected area with their satellites, provide them to the country hit by the disaster and help analyze the damage.

It has 17 member agencies from countries including the United States, France, Japan, China and India, as well as the European Space Agency. The board, its main decision-making body, reviews and approves major policies and sets plans and strategies. It holds regular meetings twice a year, in April and October.

Korea’s participation began in 2011, when the Korea Aerospace Research Institute joined the charter. Since then, Korea has provided images taken by its national satellites to countries hit by disasters overseas. It has also quickly received foreign satellite images through the charter when disasters struck at home.

KASA, which oversees Korea’s aerospace policy and industry, said it will work with the research institute, which handles the country’s day-to-day work for the charter, to strengthen its disaster response capabilities.

“Joining the board will further solidify our national responsibility and leadership in contributing to international disaster relief efforts,” said Oh Tae-seok, the head of KASA.

“We will contribute to overcoming disasters around the world by sharing satellite information accurately and quickly.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.