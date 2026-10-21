Korean peacekeepers deployed under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan are leveraging advanced agricultural science to help improve food security in one of the country's most vulnerable regions.

The initiative, led by Korea’s Rural Development Administration in partnership with the military’s Hanbit Unit, integrates high-yield crop technologies into civil-affairs operations to help local communities work toward long-term agricultural self-sufficiency.

Rather than relying solely on short-term food aid, Korean agricultural experts are embedding field-tested farming techniques into military civil assistance, establishing a scalable model for military-led development assistance.

South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011 following decades of conflict, continues to suffer from severe food insecurity compounded by seasonal flooding, internal instability and economic shocks. The ongoing crisis in neighboring Sudan has further strained local resources as more than 1.4 million refugees and returnees have poured across the border since 2023, swelling demand for basic staples in already impoverished communities.

To address these compounding crises, agricultural scientists developed "ISRIZ-7," a high-yield rice variety adapted from Korean strains to thrive in South Sudan’s severe climate. Early trials conducted at the Hanbit Farm inside Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Bor, Sudan produced yields reaching 5 metric tons per hectare — a dramatic increase over traditional local farming output.

The program has since expanded to encompass over two hectares of high-value crops, including sweet potatoes, onions, maize, sorghum, tomatoes and watermelons, supported by new irrigation channels. In a region where rising floodwaters frequently ruin standard grain harvests, flood-resilient rice cultivation offers local farmers a reliable path to long-term economic stability.

Beyond field cultivation, Korean researchers are conducting direct training sessions for incoming Hanbit Unit civil-affairs officers prior to their overseas deployments. The specialized coursework covers tailored crop management techniques and poultry husbandry designed specifically for South Sudan’s unique soil and climate conditions. Long-term plans include supplying educational content, textbooks and technical instructors to local vocational institutions in Jonglei State.

Officials emphasize that pairing agricultural research with peacekeeping operations creates a practical framework for sustainable aid.

"This agreement renewal is a representative success model of civil-military cooperation created by combining Korea’s reliable peacekeeping activities with advanced K-agricultural technology," said Lee Seung-don, administrator of the Rural Development Administration. "We will spare no technical support so that the agricultural expertise of South Korea and the dedication of our deployed troops come together to bear the fruits of self-reliance on South Sudanese soil."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.