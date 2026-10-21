“Metcha kirei!”

The Japanese exclamation, which means "it's really beautiful," rang out at Mujinjeong Pavilion in Haman County, South Gyeongsang Province, as dusk settled on the evening of Oct. 15. When local residents set fire to around 3,000 nak-hwa sticks — made by wrapping oak charcoal powder in hanji, traditional Korean paper, and twisting it into long wicks — a torrent of vivid red sparks rained down over the pond.

Reflected on the water, the sparks blurred the boundary between heaven and earth, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. Each time the suspended lines were shaken, cascades of sparks poured down.

“I’ve never seen fireworks that fall downward rather than shoot up into the sky. They’re truly magical,” said Sato Mio, 44, who visited from Osaka, Japan. “I’m amazed by the ingenuity of Koreans in the past, who created such beautiful displays of fire.”

Her travel companion, Suzuki Ren, 47, gave a thumbs-up. “I’ve visited Seoul and Busan many times, but this is my first time in Haman,” he said. “I’d definitely like to come back if I get the chance.”

The event was part of Japan Day, a program organized by Haman County in cooperation with South Gyeongsang Province and the Korea Tourism Organization to attract Japanese tourists. Now in its third year, the event drew a record 1,500 Japanese visitors. Attendance has surged annually, from 450 in 2024 to 980 in 2025, helping establish the festival as one of Korea’s signature autumn tourism offerings in Japan.

Park Su-jeong, a tour guide who has led groups at the event since the package was first launched three years ago, said repeat visitors who have traveled to Korea several times are particularly enthusiastic about the charm of lesser-known small towns. “Haman is also just an hour from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, and we’re already receiving a steady stream of inquiries about next year’s itinerary,” she said.

The popularity of nak-hwa nori is also bringing an economic boost to the region. The 1,500 Japanese tourists spent a total of 130 million won ($90,000) on activities, including making their own nak-hwa sticks, as well as dining and other experiences on the day of the event.

Before and after watching the spectacle, visitors explored the ancient tomb complex at Marisan in Haman and local museums, while sampling regional dishes such as beef-head soup and lotus-leaf rice. A premium tour package costing around $2,200, featuring nak-hwa nori alongside visits to Jeonju, Daegu and Busan, has also been introduced, becoming a valuable driver of local tourism.

International interest is continuing to grow beyond Japan. The “2026 Haman Nak-hwa Festival with MyK FESTA,” held in July this year, attracted 710 foreign visitors from 32 countries, with interest increasing steadily across Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Behind the transformation of Haman County, home to just 60,000 people, into an emerging international tourist destination are efforts by local officials and residents to rethink their approach and take bold initiatives.

In the past, nak-hwa nori was held only as a supplementary event for Buddha’s Birthday, with free demonstrations for about 2,000 spectators. The county raised its profile by actively attracting television dramas and variety shows to film the spectacle. It subsequently introduced reservations, designated seating and paid admission in stages, creating a more stable and organized viewing experience.

The county also established a community-based tourism model by working with local organizations, including the Nak-hwa Nori Preservation Association and village cooperatives, to offer hands-on nak-hwa stick-making programs and develop related merchandise.

“Although nak-hwa nori is performed in several parts of the country, Haman stands out for the uniquely immersive and overwhelming experience of watching the spectacle unfold over a pond,” said Kim Mi-hwa, an official with Haman County’s World Heritage and Tourism Division.

“We believed that even a small provincial town with limited infrastructure could be competitive if it had distinctive content like this. In fact, more than 10,000 domestic and international tourists visit Haman each year to see the event,” she said.

However, the lack of even a proper hotel remains a challenge, limiting Haman to attracting visitors who pass through rather than stay overnight.

Haman County plans to secure tourism professionals and establish a Haman Tourism Foundation to systematically develop and promote local attractions, including nak-hwa nori. It also aims to strengthen tourism product development and marketing, drawing on professional expertise, while actively seeking investment to expand accommodation options, including hotels.

“We will organically connect Haman’s distinctive tourism assets — including nak-hwa nori, the Marisan ancient tomb complex and the historical and cultural heritage of the Ara Gaya confederacy — to develop a model of stay-based tourism in which visitors spend more time and money here,” Haman County Gov. Cha Seok-ho said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.