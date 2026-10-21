When international travelers step onto a Seoul subway train platform, they are often struck by the lack of trash on the floor, delayed trains or dead zones on their smartphones. That seamless efficiency has now earned the Korean capital top honors in two major international transit rankings.

British lifestyle media outlet "Time Out" placed the Korean capital fifth in its 2026 global transit survey — up three spots from last year — with 91.1 percent of surveyed residents expressing satisfaction. Meanwhile, CNN featured Seoul in its roundup of the world's 18 best metro systems, highlighting its cleanliness, high safety standards and tech-forward amenities.

Behind the global accolades lies decades of aggressive infrastructure investment, particularly in passenger safety, accessibility and digital convenience.

A central cornerstone of the system's safety record is its universal platform screen door network.

Implemented under Mayor Oh Se-hoon during his first term as mayor, Seoul completed glass barrier installations across all 262 initial stations on Lines 1 through 8 by 2009. The initiative yielded dramatic results: Annual track-related fatalities dropped from an average of 37.1 per year prior to installation down to just 0.4 annually, with zero platform falling deaths recorded in recent years.

Accessibility has reached a similar milestone.

Late last year, Seoul Metro achieved "one station, one route" accessibility across all 338 municipal stations. The policy guarantees that mobility-impaired passengers, including wheelchair users and elderly riders, can navigate seamlessly from street level down to train platforms via elevators without requiring external assistance.

The subway network is also serving as a testing ground for futuristic civic tech.

In 2023, the city launched the world’s first hands-free "tagless" payment system on the Ui-Sinseol Line, allowing commuters to pass through turnstiles automatically using Bluetooth location tracking. Visitors benefit from real-time AI translation screens at major tourist hubs like Myeongdong Station, along with credit card ticket machines and color-blind-friendly transit maps that earned a Red Dot Design Award.

"Global praise for Seoul's subways is the direct result of continuous investment in rider safety and transit convenience," said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's City Transport Bureau. "Building on total platform door coverage and full step-free accessibility, we will continue enhancing competitiveness through advanced technology and universal design."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.