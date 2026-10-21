DPK issues warnings against Gyeonggi governor, lawmaker over remarks seen as disparaging firefighters

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) decided Wednesday to issue warnings against Gyeonggi Province Gov. Choo Mi-ae and one of its lawmakers over controversial remarks deemed insulting to firefighters.

Choo came under fire after describing the firefighting service as the biggest "headache" and "fiscal drain" for local governments during a parliamentary audit last Tuesday.

"(The warnings) are intended to urge those involved to seriously reflect on themselves and prevent similar incidents from recurring," DPK spokesperson Cho Gye-won told reporters after the decision was reached during a closed-door meeting of the party's supreme council.

"We apologize once again to the firefighters and the public," he said.

The DPK also decided to issue a warning against Rep. Boo Seung-chan, who defended Choo during another parliamentary audit Monday, saying she had sufficiently apologized and that the firefighting services were indeed draining local government finances despite firefighters being classified as central government employees since 2020.

Choo offered an apology on Saturday, but her apology drew further criticism for appearing to lack sincerity as she said she was offering the apology because people wanted her to. She was speaking after paying her respects to a firefighter who died while responding to a factory fire in Bucheon, west of Seoul.

Choo apologized again Monday and met with representatives of the firefighters' union the following day to offer another apology, pledging efforts to improve firefighters' safety and working conditions.