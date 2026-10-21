Confirmation report for special inspector nominee to be adopted after 10-year vacancy

A parliamentary committee is set to adopt a confirmation hearing report this week for a special inspector nominee tasked with investigating corruption allegations involving the president's family and senior aides, officials said Wednesday, paving the way for an end to a 10-year vacancy.

The report for Choi Kil-su is scheduled to be adopted by the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Thursday, about a month after his confirmation hearing was held.

Choi, a former senior prosecutor, was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung from among three candidates recommended by rival parties and the bar association in August.

The special inspector post was established in 2014 to investigate alleged irregularities involving the president's spouse and close relatives, and senior presidential officials, but has remained vacant since 2016 amid disagreements between the rival parties on the recommendations of candidates.

The planned adoption of the report comes after the ruling and opposition parties agreed earlier this week to include both favorable and unfavorable assessments of Choi's suitability in the report.

The special inspector serves a three-year term.