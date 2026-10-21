Budget minister vows to review vulnerabilities in funding for firefighters

SEJONG — Korea's budget minister on Wednesday vowed to look into potential vulnerabilities in the country's funding for firefighters, amid concerns that they have become a financial burden for regional governments.

"I agree that the issue needs to be carefully examined," Budget Minister Park Hong-geun said during a meeting with reporters in the central city of Sejong.

"We have not yet held detailed internal discussions on how the situation should be improved," Park said. "We need to look into the issue with the presidential office, the interior ministry, the fire agency and regional governments."

His remarks came after Gyeonggi Province Gov. Choo Mi-ae recently described firefighters as a "fiscal drain," triggering public backlash while drawing attention to underlying issues in the funding system.

Choo's remarks were based on concerns that firefighting services have become a burden on local government finances, despite firefighters being classified as central government employees since 2020.

"It is the responsibility of the state to create an environment where those who sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the nation and its people can carry out their duties more safely," Park added.

Touching on concerns over the proposed Future Fund, set to be launched next year with windfall tax revenue from the semiconductor boom, Park said he does not believe the fund will become "pocket money" for the government, as criticized by the opposition bloc.

The budget minister added that Korea needs to respond promptly to the changing industrial environment amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, noting that the fund will be managed in accordance with the law.

"Since it is made with taxpayers' money, it needs to guarantee both profitability and stability," Park said. "We will take a comprehensive approach to designing the details."