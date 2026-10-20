Lee welcomes 'dramatic rebound' in potential growth outlook
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung welcomed on Tuesday an upward revision of South Korea’s potential growth rates, calling it a dramatic rebound in the economy’s basic strength. The IMF projected potential growth at 2.14 percent this year and 2.2 percent in 2027. Lee said the consecutive annual increases were the first in about 40 years and urged sustained growth with fairly shared benefits.
Key Facts
- The IMF revised South Korea’s potential growth projections to 2.14 percent for this year and 2.2 percent for 2027.
- The projections represent the first consecutive annual increases in South Korea’s potential growth rate in about 40 years.
- Lee linked the previous period of back-to-back increases to low oil prices, low interest rates and a strong won against the U.S. dollar.
- Lee said South Korea should focus on sustaining growth and ensuring that its benefits are shared fairly by all.
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday welcomed a rise in the country's potential growth rates as "a dramatic rebound" in the national economy's "basic physical strength."
Lee wrote the message on his X account, referring to a recent upward revision of the country's potential growth rate projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to 2.14 percent this year and 2.2 percent in 2027.
The figures mark the first consecutive annual increases in about 40 years.
The president "welcomed" the projections, describing them as marking the first back-to-back increases since the late 1980s, when the country benefited from low oil prices, low interest rates and a strong won against the U.S. dollar.
"It marks a dramatic rebound in the Korean economy's basic physical strength," he said, describing the trend as "a very positive sign."
Based on the improvements, Korea will have to focus on sustaining growth and ensuring that its benefits are shared fairly by all, he noted.
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