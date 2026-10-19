Inaugural SCIA chief reaffirms pledge to end 'politicization' of investigations
Summary
Kim Ji-yong, chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, reiterated Monday in South Korea his pledge to end the politicization of investigations. He was appointed Thursday to lead the newly launched agency after criminal justice reforms stripped prosecutors of their investigative powers. Kim said the SCIA would uphold fairness, neutrality and procedural justice. The agency launched on Oct. 2 amid criticism that prosecutors had pursued politically motivated investigations.
Key Facts
- The SCIA was launched on Oct. 2 as part of reforms to the prosecution system.
- Kim Ji-yong said the previous prosecution caused harm by abusing investigative powers.
- The criminal justice overhaul stripped prosecutors of their investigative powers.
- Kim had made ending the politicization of investigations a priority while serving as the agency’s nominee.
The inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA) on Monday reiterated his pledge to end the "politicization" of investigations.
Kim Ji-yong was appointed to lead the newly launched agency Thursday following a major overhaul to the criminal justice system earlier this month that stripped prosecutors of their investigative powers.
"The previous prosecution caused various harms, such as abusing investigative powers, and I think the root cause of that lies with the politicization of investigations," he told reporters.
"The SCIA will establish itself as an investigative agency that the public will not have to worry about by strictly upholding fairness, neutrality and procedural justice."
Kim, as nominee, had vowed to prioritize ending the "politicization" of investigations.
The SCIA was launched on Oct. 2 as part of reforms to the prosecution amid criticism that prosecutors pursued politically motivated investigations.
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