Inaugural SCIA chief reaffirms pledge to end 'politicization' of investigations

The inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA) on Monday reiterated his pledge to end the "politicization" of investigations.

Kim Ji-yong was appointed to lead the newly launched agency Thursday following a major overhaul to the criminal justice system earlier this month that stripped prosecutors of their investigative powers.

"The previous prosecution caused various harms, such as abusing investigative powers, and I think the root cause of that lies with the politicization of investigations," he told reporters.

"The SCIA will establish itself as an investigative agency that the public will not have to worry about by strictly upholding fairness, neutrality and procedural justice."

Kim, as nominee, had vowed to prioritize ending the "politicization" of investigations.

The SCIA was launched on Oct. 2 as part of reforms to the prosecution amid criticism that prosecutors pursued politically motivated investigations.