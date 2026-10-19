Long celebrated as the bustling heart of K-pop and luxury fashion, Gangnam District in southern Seoul is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for medical tourism.

Home to the world’s highest density of cosmetic procedure centers — often dubbed the "Beauty Belt" — the district is leveraging its renowned concentration of plastic surgery and dermatology clinics to expand its reach far beyond domestic borders.

Following a successful outreach initiative in the United States, district officials and health care providers recently returned from Jakarta, Indonesia, having secured major business agreements and hundreds of consultations with prospective patients.

During the three-day CosmoBeauty Indonesia expo held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition early this month, Gangnam District operated a joint promotional pavilion alongside six partner medical institutions. The delegation, which included specialists in plastic surgery, dermatology, gynecology and spinal health, conducted 117 consultations with local travel agencies, medical tourism coordinators and visitors. Officials project that these meetings will yield $809,000 (roughly 1.1 billion won) in medical contracts over the next year.

In addition to direct patient outreach, the participating clinics signed 12 business agreements valued at $550,000 with Indonesian agencies. These partnerships aim to build a long-term pipeline for patient referrals, joint marketing campaigns and specialized medical tourism packages. The district’s sustainable and ethical approach to medical management was also recognized at the event, where Gangnam received an award for Social Impact and Ethical Management during the expo’s annual sustainability ceremony.

The venture in Southeast Asia builds directly on momentum generated in the United States last month. Gangnam officials hosted targeted medical tourism seminars in Los Angeles and Orange County from Sept. 17-19. Featuring eight partner clinics offering services ranging from comprehensive health screenings and ophthalmology to aesthetic procedures, the American roadshow generated 510 consultations, expected to bring 137 international patients to Seoul and generate $494,000 in clinical revenue.

To convert this growing international interest into actual hospital visits, Gangnam plans to implement a structured follow-up system that provides ongoing consultations tailored to patient demands in each market.

"In both the United States and Indonesia, we confirmed high interest and remarkable potential for Gangnam's medical services," said Gangnam District chief Kim Hyun-ki. "By pairing advanced medical care with K-beauty, we will continue expanding Gangnam’s brand into a global destination for patients worldwide."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.