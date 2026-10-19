DAEGU — One Korean soldier attached to the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) was killed and three others, including two U.S. servicemembers, were injured Monday after their vehicle crashed in the southeastern city of Daegu, local police said.

Their military sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a median strip and flipped onto its right side on a highway in the city about 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 5:07 a.m., the police said.

One Korean soldier in his 20s, who was serving as a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA), died in the crash, while another KATUSA soldier, also in his 20s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police. Two USFK servicemembers suffered minor injuries.

The four soldiers were returning to their base after completing their shift in Daegu's Chilgok County.

The police said they notified the USFK of the accident and are investigating the details.