Taxi overcharge reports involving foreign passengers top 6,000 in 5 years: lawmaker
Summary
Foreign passengers submitted 6,481 complaints about alleged taxi fare overcharges in Seoul between 2021 and August this year. Administrative measures were taken in only 204 cases, including license suspensions or cancellations in 28 cases. More than 67 percent of complaints were closed internally, while a compensation policy introduced in 2013 has never resulted in a payout.
Key Facts
- Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong of the Democratic Party of Korea cited Seoul city government data for the figures.
- Drivers received warnings in 176 cases, while licenses were suspended or canceled in 28 cases.
- A total of 4,368 complaints were closed internally because overcharges were difficult to verify or complainants voluntarily withdrew their reports.
- Foreign complainants can apply for up to 500,000 won in compensation when a report leads to administrative action, but no payment has been made under the policy.
The number of complaints submitted by foreigners on alleged taxi fare overcharges in Seoul over the past five years came to more than 6,000, but corrective measures have been taken on only about 3 percent of them, a lawmaker said Sunday.
The number of such reports submitted between 2021 and August this year totaled 6,481, Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said, citing Seoul city government data.
Of the total, administrative measures were taken on only 204 cases, or 3.1 percent. Of those, drivers in only 28 cases had their licenses suspended or canceled, while those involved in the remaining 176 cases were given mere warnings.
Over 67 percent, or 4,368, of all reported cases were closed internally due to difficulties in verifying an overcharge and voluntary withdrawal of complaints, according to the data.
In 2013, the city government revised a policy on taxi fare overcharge complaints, allowing foreigners to apply to receive 500,000 won ($374) in compensation should their report result in an administrative measure.
The data showed there has been no case in which the compensation was actually paid out.
Rep. Mo pointed out that the policy has rarely been used due to the lack of public awareness, as well as the difficult process, especially for short-term visitors, to apply for the compensation.
"Procedural measures that can both protect those who file a report and a majority of the taxi drivers who diligently work should be introduced," he said.
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