Gender minister urges scrapping non-punishment clause for domestic violence

Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong on Friday called for abolishing a legal provision that bars punishing perpetrators of domestic violence if the victims do not wish punishment.

Under the current law, authorities cannot punish domestic violence offenders if victims express opposition to punishment. Critics have said the provision has led offenders to pressure victims to settle cases.

"Since the policy briefing in December last year, I have consistently called for abolishing the clause on domestic violence as a crime not punishable against the victim's will," Won said in a YouTube interview.

She added that President Lee Jae Myung shares her view.

Stalking crimes had previously not been punishable against the victim's will but a legal revision abolished the provision in June 2023.