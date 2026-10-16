1 firefighter in cardiac arrest, 7 others injured in Bucheon factory fire

One firefighter went into cardiac arrest and seven other people were injured Friday following a fire at a factory in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, officials said.

The fire broke out at the four-story metalworking factory at 8:38 a.m. before fire authorities fully extinguished the blaze at 11:06 a.m.

The fire left two firefighters seriously injured, including one who was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. Four other firefighters were treated at hospitals for heat exhaustion, while two factory officials suffered minor injuries.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the blaze. The factory reportedly stored flammable material.

After being briefed on the fire, President Lee Jae Myung called for utmost efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue those in danger, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The president also called for a thorough response to prevent further damage, citing the presence of inflammable substances inside the factory, while urging special caution to ensure the safety of firefighters battling the fire, Kang said.