Over 600 pet-related accidents reported since 2023: lawmaker

More than 600 accidents involving pets have been reported in Korea since 2023, suggesting the need to allocate government budget to address the problem, a lawmaker said Thursday, citing official data.

As of August from the start of 2023, 601 pet-related accidents have been reported, resulting in 603 casualties, including three deaths and 14 serious injuries, Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said, quoting data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Almost all, or 599, of the cases were dog bites, while one involved a collision between a cyclist and a dog without a leash.

Yoon said that despite the large number of casualties, the ministry had not set aside a budget to prevent or respond to such accidents as the overseeing authority.

He demanded the government allocate a budget and devise effective safety rules.