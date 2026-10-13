The Lee Jae Myung administration on Tuesday began the process of selecting its first prosecutor general, a post that has remained vacant for one year and three months.

The justice ministry announced the formation of a nine-member committee, including a chairperson, to recommend candidates for prosecutor general in accordance with the law.

Former Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il, who served as the first prosecutor general under the former Moon Jae-in administration, will chair the committee, the ministry said.

The post has remained vacant after former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who was appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, resigned in July last year.

The new prosecutor general will head the Prosecution Service, which was launched Oct. 2 as part of a recent reform aimed at stripping prosecutors of their independent investigative powers. The prosecutor general will serve a two-year term, as before.

The justice ministry will accept public recommendations for candidates for eight days from Wednesday. Candidates must have at least 15 years of experience in the legal profession.

The recommendation committee will then review the candidates' qualifications and recommend three individuals to the justice minister, who will select one candidate to be recommended to President Lee Jae Myung.