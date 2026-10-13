Lee says Arctic sea route development to comply with int'l sanctions
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed Korea’s plan on Tuesday to develop an Arctic Ocean shipping route in compliance with international norms and sanctions. The PanStar Acro returned to Busan on Sunday after completing Korea’s first successful container-vessel voyage through the Arctic to Britain, the Netherlands and Poland in 50 days. Lee said Korea would build Arctic shipping capabilities through experience, technology investment and cooperation while promoting Busan as a maritime hub.
Key Facts
- The PanStar Acro sailed north of Russia to Felixstowe in Britain, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Poland before returning to Busan.
- The Arctic route is riskier because of polar ice but can provide faster shipping than routes through the Suez Canal.
- Lee said Korea would communicate with key countries and thoroughly comply with international norms and sanctions related to Russia.
- Lee linked the Arctic shipping initiative to Busan’s port and logistics infrastructure and shipbuilding capabilities in nearby Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday reaffirmed Korea's push to develop a new shipping route through the Arctic Ocean, saying it will be pursued in compliance with international norms and sanctions.
The president made the pledge at a ceremony celebrating Korea's successful voyage to Europe through the Arctic Ocean by a container ship, as the country seeks to operate summer-season container shipping services linking Asia and Europe.
The PanStar Acro, a Korean container ship, returned to the southeastern port city of Busan on Sunday after sailing via the Arctic Ocean north of Russia to Britain, the Netherlands and Poland, 50 days after leaving Busan.
The pilot voyage marks the first successful trip by a Korean container vessel via the Arctic Ocean, a route which is riskier due to polar ice, but offers faster shipping than routes via the Suez Canal.
Growing international use of the Arctic route has, however, raised concerns that cooperation with Russian entities could undermine international sanctions imposed on Russia over its war with Ukraine.
"First of all, (Korea) will move to open the Arctic Ocean route amid the trust of the international community," Lee said.
He pledged to "thoroughly abide by international norms and principles on sanctions while communicating sufficiently with key countries for cooperation and responsibly heeding relevant concerns."
"I will work toward ensuring that the new route does not remain the exclusive interest of any one country, but instead leads to mutual prosperity," the president noted.
The president also pledged to lay the foundation for Arctic shipping by accumulating experience and continuously investing in technologies to safeguard safety and the environment.
The president hailed the voyage as a "meaningful challenge" that proved the feasibility of the Arctic sea route, which he said opened the first chapter in the country's Arctic shipping log.
The president also reaffirmed his vision of turning Busan into a maritime hub in connection with the new shipping route, pledging to capitalize on the city's port and logistics infrastructure, as well as the shipbuilding infrastructure and technology in nearby Ulsan and the broader South Gyeongsang Province.
At a Cabinet meeting in Seoul earlier in the day, Lee also hailed the safe return of the Korean container ship to Busan following its maiden voyage through the Arctic route to Europe.
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