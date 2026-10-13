President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday reaffirmed Korea's push to develop a new shipping route through the Arctic Ocean, saying it will be pursued in compliance with international norms and sanctions.

The president made the pledge at a ceremony celebrating Korea's successful voyage to Europe through the Arctic Ocean by a container ship, as the country seeks to operate summer-season container shipping services linking Asia and Europe.

The PanStar Acro, a Korean container ship, returned to the southeastern port city of Busan on Sunday after sailing via the Arctic Ocean north of Russia to Britain, the Netherlands and Poland, 50 days after leaving Busan.

The pilot voyage marks the first successful trip by a Korean container vessel via the Arctic Ocean, a route which is riskier due to polar ice, but offers faster shipping than routes via the Suez Canal.

Growing international use of the Arctic route has, however, raised concerns that cooperation with Russian entities could undermine international sanctions imposed on Russia over its war with Ukraine.

"First of all, (Korea) will move to open the Arctic Ocean route amid the trust of the international community," Lee said.

He pledged to "thoroughly abide by international norms and principles on sanctions while communicating sufficiently with key countries for cooperation and responsibly heeding relevant concerns."

"I will work toward ensuring that the new route does not remain the exclusive interest of any one country, but instead leads to mutual prosperity," the president noted.

The president also pledged to lay the foundation for Arctic shipping by accumulating experience and continuously investing in technologies to safeguard safety and the environment.

The president hailed the voyage as a "meaningful challenge" that proved the feasibility of the Arctic sea route, which he said opened the first chapter in the country's Arctic shipping log.

The president also reaffirmed his vision of turning Busan into a maritime hub in connection with the new shipping route, pledging to capitalize on the city's port and logistics infrastructure, as well as the shipbuilding infrastructure and technology in nearby Ulsan and the broader South Gyeongsang Province.

At a Cabinet meeting in Seoul earlier in the day, Lee also hailed the safe return of the Korean container ship to Busan following its maiden voyage through the Arctic route to Europe.