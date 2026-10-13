The Presidential Security Service (PSS) will open a 1.32-kilometer-long mountain trail near the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae to the public, nearly six decades after it was designated off-limits, officials said Tuesday.

The upcoming public opening of the trail in the southwestern part of Mount Bukak, located behind Cheong Wa Dae, marks the latest and final opening of the three major trails on Mount Bukak previously off-limits to the public, according to PSS officials.

A 2.2-km trail in the northern part of Mount Bukak was first opened to the public in 2020, followed by a 3-km trail in the southeastern part of the mountain in 2022.

The public will be allowed access to the new southwestern trail around the clock starting on Saturday, according to the PSS.

With the upcoming opening, Mount Bukak will be fully open to the public, PSS chief Hwang In-kwon noted.