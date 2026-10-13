Foreign, unification, defense ministries to relocate to Sejong by 2031
By Yonhap
The foreign, unification and defense ministries will relocate from Seoul to the central administrative city of Sejong by 2031 as part of a broader government agency relocation plan affecting nearly 10,000 public servants, the interior ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry announced the plan following last month's decision to relocate some government ministries and public institutions to Sejong, about 110 kilometers south of Seoul, starting next year.