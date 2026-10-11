Best spots for autumn stroll: 4 destinations in South Gyeongsang Province

October, when autumn colors grow richer, is an ideal time to slow down and take in the seasonal scenery on foot. With every step, the changing hues of autumn leaves, the breeze, ancient trees and forest paths offer a chance to escape the daily routine and fully immerse oneself in the spirit of the season.

To mark the arrival of October, South Gyeongsang Province and the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation have recommended four destinations under the theme “Autumn Foliage Tours on Foot,” where visitors can experience the beauty of fall up close. The routes each offer a distinct appeal, from the ridgelines of Mount Jiri and urban walking trails to historic paths shaded by ancient trees and scenic valley trails.

As autumn deepens, the area around Odojae Pass in Hamyang is blanketed in red and yellow foliage, creating a striking contrast with the majestic ridgelines of Mount Jiri. Jiri Mountain Observatory Park offers sweeping views of the mountain range, while visitors can savor the autumn atmosphere on a leisurely walk along the path leading to Jiri Mountain Jeilmun Gate. One of the area's special charms is the opportunity to pause at a scenic viewpoint and take in the landscape in the crisp autumn breeze.

Located in central Jinju, Railroad Culture Park offers a distinctive autumn landscape, with yellow ginkgo trees and fountain grass complementing the railway facilities of the former Jinju Station. Visitors can explore the city's history and enjoy the fall atmosphere at the same time as they stroll past railway heritage sites, including the former rolling stock maintenance depot, and along the park's walking trails. The park is also an ideal spot for taking atmospheric autumn photographs.

The birthplace of Gwak Jae-u, a renowned commander of civilian militia forces during the Japanese invasions of Korea in the 16th century, is located in Yugok-myeon, Uiryeong County. It is an autumn destination where ancient trees blend with the tranquil scenery of a traditional village.

At the village entrance stands Hyeongosu Tree in Segan-ri, Uiryeong, designated Natural Monument No. 493. In front of the birthplace, a ginkgo tree more than 600 years old, designated Natural Monument No. 302, has stood for centuries. The destination is ideal for travelers seeking a peaceful autumn walk steeped in history and local lore.

Autumn foliage and temple music festival: Daewonsa Valley in Sancheong

Daewonsa Valley in Sancheong becomes a spectacular autumn destination as vibrant foliage, clear streams and dense woodland come together in a colorful display. Visitors can leisurely follow the valley trail along the foothills of Mount Jiri and take in the beauty of nature.

Adding to the experience, the Daewonsa Temple Music Festival will be held at the temple on Oct. 31. Visitors can combine a stroll along foliage-lined paths with music performed amid the natural surroundings for a memorable autumn getaway.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







