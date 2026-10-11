Experts see no quick fix for Korea-US intelligence rift

Although the South Korean government insists its alliance with the United States remains strong despite six months of restrictions on North Korea-related intelligence sharing, experts see little prospect of a quick resolution, warning that Washington’s mistrust runs deep and the dispute reflects broader structural strains in the alliance.

Nam Sung-wook, a chair professor at Sookmyung Women’s University, said the restrictions reflect strong U.S. mistrust of specific figures in the current administration and warned the situation was unlikely to improve soon.

“The U.S. is showing a deep-seated distrust toward key figures such as Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Lee Jong-seok in the Lee Jae Myung administration and claiming that they cannot have high-level intelligence sharing meetings. It is worrisome, as it is also fundamentally hurting the allies,” he said.

He said Seoul has strong reasons to resolve the restrictions quickly but warned that Washington’s concerns may be difficult to overcome in the short term.

“It will not be beneficial for South Korea to let the situation continue and the restriction on intelligence sharing should be resolved as early as possible. But given the severity of Washington's skepticism, it may not be settled soon.”

He added that replacing the officials at the center of Washington’s concerns — Unification Minister Chung and NIS chief Lee — could help ease tensions, but said President Lee is unlikely to take such a step.

The dispute returned to the spotlight Sunday after the NIS dismissed a local news report claiming Washington had narrowed its intelligence sharing with Seoul to missile-related information only.

"We make it clear once again that, aside from some information that led to the intelligence sharing restrictions already acknowledged by our government, South Korea and the U.S. are actively cooperating across a wide range of areas, including Pyongyang's missiles, conventional military capabilities and what is happening in North Korea, as well as international relations, cybersecurity and counterintelligence," the NIS said in a press release.

Questions over bilateral intelligence cooperation have persisted since March, when Chung publicly disclosed that North Korea’s Kusong region was one of the locations housing a uranium enrichment facility. The disclosure reportedly prompted Washington to restrict the sharing of some North Korea-related intelligence with Seoul.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Jin Yong-sung acknowledged during a parliamentary hearing Thursday that some defense intelligence sharing has been restricted, while stressing that the limitations have not affected South Korea’s military readiness.

While Nam focused on Washington’s mistrust of specific officials, Jun Bong-geun, a professor emeritus at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, offered a broader interpretation, arguing that the friction reflects a structural shift as the alliance moves from a hierarchical relationship to a more horizontal partnership.

“With the narrative surrounding South Korea-U.S. relations being weaponized for domestic political gain in both Seoul and Washington, it is necessary to take a sober approach. The conflicts need to be decoupled and resolved individually,” he said.

"As the South Korea-U.S. alliance shifts from a traditional hierarchical structure toward a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, friction has emerged as Washington adjusts to this new paradigm," Jun said. "The growing friction cannot be brushed aside as a minor dispute. The two countries must reexamine their approach to the partnership and Seoul must establish a unified national consensus on its strategic priorities."

Jun called for sustained bilateral discussions on how the alliance should operate as the relationship becomes more reciprocal, warning that unresolved differences could continue to surface across security and diplomatic issues.