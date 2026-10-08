Seoul will begin turning Jamsu Bridge into its first pedestrian-only Han River bridge, ending vehicle traffic on the 50-year-old crossing later this month and creating new spaces for walking, resting and cultural events.

Vehicle traffic will be banned from 12 a.m. on Oct. 26, after this year’s final car-free festival on the bridge, while pedestrians and cyclists will continue to use Jamsu Bridge during most of construction.

The project is scheduled for completion in August 2027 and will add 22 viewing spaces designed to bring pedestrians closer to the Han River and surrounding scenery.

Two sections along shipping routes will feature transparent decks that allow visitors to look down at the river below, offering views not available from other Han River bridges.

The city will also convert the northern underground passage beneath Jamsu Bridge into pedestrian space, improving connections between Itaewon, Yongsan Park and the Han River.

Jamsu Bridge opened in 1976 as a four-lane vehicle bridge and in 2008, two lanes were converted for pedestrians and cyclists, later becoming a venue for cultural events including the car-free Jamsu Bridge festival.

During construction, pedestrians and cyclists will continue to cross the bridge through separated passageways, except for about six weeks between May and August 2027 when paving work will require a full closure.

City officials expect limited traffic disruption from the vehicle ban, with cars diverted to nearby Banpo Bridge and buses No. 740 and 405 rerouted across it.

The two Banpo Hangang Park and Seom Sevit stops on the southern side of Jamsu Bridge will close, with passengers directed to the nearby Banpo Bridge South-Hangang Citizens Park entrance stops.

Seoul plans to use the completed bridge for seasonal festivals, street performances and flea markets, turning it from a transportation link into a riverside cultural space.

Im Chun-geun, head of Seoul’s Urban Infrastructure Headquarters, said the conversion would mark an important shift toward allowing residents to experience and enjoy the Han River rather than simply cross it.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.