The nominee to lead the newly launched Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA) pledged Thursday to end the "politicization" of investigations and to maintain their independence.

The SCIA launched last Friday as part of a major overhaul of the criminal justice system that strips prosecutors of their power to conduct direct investigations amid criticism that they had pursued political probes.

"(I) will first put an end to the politicization of investigations," Kim Ji-yong told reporters. "The prosecution in the past conducted targeted, dirt-digging probes with political purposes, leading to numerous harms.

"(I) painfully recognize the current situation that has ultimately led to the dismantling of the prosecution."

The former prosecutor said he would make efforts to ensure the new agency "firmly" protects political neutrality and the independence of investigations.

Kim is scheduled to undergo his parliamentary confirmation hearing next Wednesday.

His nomination has faced opposition from some ruling Democratic Party of Korea hardliners, who have claimed the nominee had once opposed prosecution reform.