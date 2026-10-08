Korea's rice production projected to fall 0.6% in 2026: data ministry

SEJONG — Korea's production of rice, a key staple in the country's diet, is estimated to decline 0.6 percent in 2026 due to a reduction in cultivation area, data showed Thursday.

Rice output is expected to total 3.51 million tons, down from the previous year's 3.53 million tons, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The projected decline comes as the area under rice cultivation fell 1.1 percent to 670,000 hectares this year from 678,000 hectares a year earlier.

The reduction reflects government efforts to adjust rice production, including support for farmers switching to other crops.

By region, combined production in South Jeolla Province and Gwangju is estimated to reach 738,000 tons this year, followed by South Chungcheong Province with 689,000 tons and North Jeolla Province with 533,000 tons.

Although rice has traditionally been a staple food for Koreans, its consumption has steadily declined, largely due to dietary changes and a growing preference for alternatives, such as wheat-based foods.

The data ministry plans to release the final figures in November.