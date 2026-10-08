The heritage authority said Thursday it has yet to decide whether to raise admission fees for its major palaces and royal tombs, with the planned increase still under review.

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) had planned to announce the fee hikes in November so they could take effect in January 2027, citing the relatively low fees compared with those at major heritage sites abroad.

But the service said the timing of the fee increases remains "undecided," in a document submitted to Rep. Choi Min-hee for an annual parliamentary audit.

In the document, the service's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said it will instead improve visitor services in January after reviewing the free admission programs for visitors wearing hanbok and the potential financial burden of the fee hike on the public.

"At present, there are not enough rest areas, information desks and facilities for people with disabilities, and the reservation systems are not sufficiently equipped," Huh Min, chief of the KHS, said. "We are currently addressing these shortcomings."

The admission fees have remained unchanged since 2005, despite growing visitor numbers and calls for better preservation of the heritage sites and improved visitor experiences.

Adult admission to Gyeongbok Palace and Changdeok Palace currently costs 3,000 won ($2.20), while Changgyeong Palace, Deoksu Palace and Jongmyo Shrine charge 1,000 won. Fees for Joseon-era royal tombs range from 500 won to 2,000 won.

The service has considered a three-stage increase, including fees of 5,000 won for all palaces and Jongmyo, and 3,000 won for royal tombs, according to a separate document cited by Rep. Kim Jae-won of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party.

About 17.81 million people visited Korea's four major palaces, Jongmyo and the royal tombs in 2025, and some 69 percent of the visitors were admitted free of charge, according to figures from the agency.