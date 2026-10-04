







President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday called for breaking off from "a vicious cycle of hostility and confrontation to create a virtuous cycle of peace and prosperity," in a speech marking the anniversary of a declaration aimed at improving inter-Korean relations.

"The journey to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue and establish peace will not be easy. But it is clear that is the road we have to walk," Lee said in remarks read out by Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-jung.

His remarks came on the 19th anniversary of the Oct. 4 Inter-Korean Declaration signed by late former President Roh Moo-hyun and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the father of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in 2007.

The president called the declaration a "historic agreement" on transitioning inter-Korean relations to one of mutual trust and moving forward together toward a permanent peace system.

"Unfortunately, as the promise for peace and prosperity was not fulfilled, hostility and confrontation filled that space," he said.

Lee urged for the upholding of Roh's determination for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and returning to the spirit of the Oct. 4 declaration.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, Lee reiterated his commitment to seeking "peaceful coexistence" with North Korea, saying his administration will push for inclusive, stable and responsible coexistence, which he said will respect the North's system, build inter-Korean trust and promote stability and cooperation in Northeast Asia.



