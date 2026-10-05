Fishing boat capsizes off Jeju; 9 rescued, 2 missing

A fishing boat carrying 11 people capsized in waters off the southern resort island of Jeju on Monday, with nine people rescued and two others missing, authorities said.

The 29-ton coastal longline fishing boat capsized in waters about 65 kilometers northwest of Chagwi Island at 3:04 a.m., according to the Jeju Coast Guard.

Nearby fishing boats rescued nine foreign crew members — eight Indonesians and one Vietnamese. The rescued crew members were found to be in stable condition.

Two others — the Korean captain and one Indonesian crew member — remain missing, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities dispatched helicopters and patrol vessels to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations. One Navy vessel and several civilian fishing boats have also been mobilized, it added.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered authorities to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to prioritize rescue efforts.

Han also called for efforts to identify any missing people by accurately confirming the number of people aboard and urged authorities to ensure the safety of rescue personnel given the local weather conditions.

The boat had declared eight people aboard when it filed its departure report, but authorities found that 11 people were actually on board.