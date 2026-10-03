Park Geun-hye releases letter written by her late father amid film controversy

As conservatives criticize the film “The Assassin(s),” which deals with the fatal shooting of first lady Yuk Young-soo, as a distortion of history, Rep. Yoo Young-ha of the People Power Party on Friday released a handwritten letter that former President Park Chung-hee sent to his daughter, former President Park Geun-hye.

Yoo held a press conference at the National Assembly and released a copy of the letter, which had been kept by Park Geun-hye. The letter was written on Aug. 17, 1974, two days after Yuk's death. At the time, Park Geun-hye was studying in France. After learning of her mother's death, she returned to Korea via Tokyo, and received the letter from her younger sister, Park Geun-ryeong, while en route.

In the letter, Park Chung-hee wrote to his daughter: “The bullet that should have struck your father instead struck your mother and took her away. I think again and again how wonderful it would have been if I had been shot and your mother had survived.”

He continued, “Your mother took the bullet meant for me and left me with all the responsibility for you children and for this country,” adding, “At first, I felt as though the sky had collapsed, and I could hardly compose myself. But I thought that I had to be the first to find courage, so I have decided from now on to endure and bear everything. You, too, must be strong and endure as much as you can.”

He also wrote, “Now you must take your mother's place. I may not be able to do even a fraction of what your mother did, but I will make whatever sacrifice is necessary to become a good father.”

Yoo called for the film to be pulled from theaters and for its producers to apologize, saying he was also considering legal action.

“Do not hide behind the words ‘freedom of creation and expression.’ Clearly distinguish between the historical facts based on actual records and the parts you claim to have created, and explain them to the public,” Yoo said. “Apologize for distorting history and defaming the late President Park Chung-hee, and publicly apologize to the bereaved family and the people who have been hurt.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







