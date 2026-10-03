Park Geun-hye releases handwritten letter from her late father amid film controversy
Summary
Rep. Yoo Young-ha of the People Power Party on Friday released a handwritten letter from former President Park Chung-hee in Seoul amid criticism of the film The Assassin(s). The letter, kept by Park Geun-hye, was written on Aug. 17, 1974, two days after first lady Yuk Young-soo died. Yoo called for the film to be pulled, said its producers should apologize, and said he was considering legal action.
Key Facts
- The letter was written on Aug. 17, 1974, two days after Yuk Young-soo died.
- Park Geun-hye received the letter from her younger sister, Park Geun-ryeong, while she was returning to Korea from France.
- Park Chung-hee wrote that the bullet meant for him struck Yuk Young-soo instead, and that she left him with responsibility for their children and the country.
- Yoo Young-ha said he was considering legal action against the film’s producers.
- Yoo urged the public to distinguish historical facts based on actual records from parts claimed to be fictional and asked for an apology for distorting history and defaming Park Chung-hee.
As conservatives criticize the film “The Assassin(s),” which deals with the fatal shooting of first lady Yuk Young-soo, as a distortion of history, Rep. Yoo Young-ha of the People Power Party on Friday released a handwritten letter that former President Park Chung-hee sent to his daughter, former President Park Geun-hye.
Yoo held a press conference at the National Assembly and released a copy of the letter, which had been kept by Park Geun-hye. The letter was written on Aug. 17, 1974, two days after Yuk's death. At the time, Park Geun-hye was studying in France. After learning of her mother's death, she returned to Korea via Tokyo, and received the letter from her younger sister, Park Geun-ryeong, while en route.
In the letter, Park Chung-hee wrote to his daughter: “The bullet that should have struck your father instead struck your mother and took her away. I think again and again how wonderful it would have been if I had been shot and your mother had survived.”
He continued, “Your mother took the bullet meant for me and left me with all the responsibility for you children and for this country,” adding, “At first, I felt as though the sky had collapsed, and I could hardly compose myself. But I thought that I had to be the first to find courage, so I have decided from now on to endure and bear everything. You, too, must be strong and endure as much as you can.”
He also wrote, “Now you must take your mother's place. I may not be able to do even a fraction of what your mother did, but I will make whatever sacrifice is necessary to become a good father.”
Yoo called for the film to be pulled from theaters and for its producers to apologize, saying he was also considering legal action.
“Do not hide behind the words ‘freedom of creation and expression.’ Clearly distinguish between the historical facts based on actual records and the parts you claim to have created, and explain them to the public,” Yoo said. “Apologize for distorting history and defaming the late President Park Chung-hee, and publicly apologize to the bereaved family and the people who have been hurt.”
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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