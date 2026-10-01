WINNER's Song Min-ho gets suspended prison term for negligence in mandatory service

A Seoul court sentenced Song Min-ho, a member of K-pop boy band WINNER, to a suspended prison term Thursday on charges of repeatedly failing to show up to work during his alternative mandatory service.

The Seoul Western District Court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Song after finding him guilty of violating the Military Service Act.

Song faced charges of failing to appear at his duty station for 102 days, inconsecutively, when he served as a social service agent at a facility in western Seoul from March 2023 to December 2024.

"Military service is a duty to ensure the security and existence of the state, and must be faithfully fulfilled. Social service agents are no exception," the court said.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison term for Song.

Before the ruling, Song said he felt regret for his actions and was apologetic to those who have cared for him.

He did not respond to questions about whether he planned to serve his mandatory duty again.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve at least 18 months in the military. Others are either exempt or have to carry out alternative forms of service.



