S. Korea ordered to pay nearly $50 mil. to Elliott over Samsung merger case
Summary
South Korea has been ordered to pay Elliott Investment Management nearly $50 million over the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Co. The justice ministry said an international tribunal found a causal link between Seoul’s intervention and Elliott’s losses. The tribunal had made the same damages ruling in 2023, while Elliott said the total award including interest and costs was about $113 million.
Key Facts
- The tribunal ordered South Korea to pay $48.49 million in damages.
- The ministry said the tribunal did not disclose the other costs, including delayed interest.
- Elliott filed the case in 2018 seeking $770 million in compensation.
- The case involved the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Co.
- The High Court in London sided with Seoul and sent the case back for review in February.
South Korea has been ordered to pay nearly $50 million in compensation to U.S. hedge fund Elliott Investment Management over the 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates, the justice ministry said Thursday.
An international tribunal ordered the South Korean government Wednesday to pay $48.49 million in damages to Elliott over a dispute stemming from the controversial merger, according to the ministry.
The ministry did not give figures for other costs also ordered by the tribunal, including delayed interest.
The tribunal recognized a causal relationship between Seoul's intervention for the approval of the merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Co. and losses to Elliott, it said.
A tribunal administered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration had ordered Seoul to pay the same amount in damages in an earlier decision in 2023, the ministry said.
Following Wednesday's ruling, Elliott welcomed the decision in a release, noting the tribunal granted about $113 million, including damages, interest and other costs.
Elliott filed the case in 2018 seeking compensation of $770 million over losses from the merger, arguing "unfair" mediation by the South Korean government in the process of approving the merger.
The U.S. hedge fund was a minority stakeholder of Samsung C&T Corp.
The case reached the High Court in London, which sided with Seoul and sent the case back for review in February.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.