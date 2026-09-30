President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday pledged efforts to secure the capabilities to defend the country on its own, saying self-reliant national defense means sovereignty itself.

The president made the remarks at a televised ceremony held in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to mark the launch of the ROKS Daeho Kim Jong Seo, the third and final ship of the 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer fleet that Seoul has acquired under the Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II project.

The destroyer, named after a Joseon-era general, is also the final ship in Seoul's plan to build six indigenous Aegis-equipped destroyers, according to the presidential office.

"National security that relies on the power of others is vulnerable to wavering when the country's circumstances or environment change," Lee said. "Self-reliant national defense is sovereignty itself.

"When we can defend ourselves on our own, we can determine our future," he emphasized.

Touting the launch of the Aegis ship, Lee said South Korea has become a country with the capability to design and build the world's top-class military vessel on its own, vowing to "go all the way to realize self-reliant national defense" in recognition of the capabilities demonstrated by the ROKS Daeho Kim Jong Seo.

South Korea will add more key military assets to its fleet to strengthen self-reliant national defense, including nuclear-powered submarines and manned-unmanned teaming carriers, down the road, the president noted.

Calling the defense industry a core strategic industry, the president stressed the need to apply cutting-edge technologies in the sector and maintain what he called a "super gap" with global competitors.

"I will proactively support our shipbuilding industry in taking it to the next level while maintaining its super gap," Lee said.

He also pledged to help the local defense industry become a new growth engine for the country by supporting the industry's exports and overseas cooperation.



