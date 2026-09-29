Kazakh worker killed as concrete ceiling collapses at Seoul construction site

A Kazakhstani worker died Tuesday after part of a concrete ceiling collapsed on him at an apartment construction site in southern Seoul, authorities said.

The man, in his 30s, was waiting to begin cleaning inside a unit on the 23rd floor of the site in Seoul's Seocho district when part of the concrete ceiling fell and hit him at around 9:45 a.m., according to the labor ministry.

The ministry said it immediately suspended work at the site and began an investigation into the incident with police and construction safety authorities.

Police and the labor ministry plan to investigate the cause of the accident and look into whether the companies involved violated workplace safety laws.